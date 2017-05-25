Mom makes first trip to US to visit son she hasn’t seen in 20 years



ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man hasn’t seen his mom in 20 years, but that all changed when she made a trip half way around the world and landed at the the Sunport.

It’s a trip neither mom nor son could afford to make until now.

“Well, I’m very nervous, very excited,” Thierry Mumba said. “I cannot wait and it’s been a long, long time.”

It’s been 20 years to be exact. Mumba left Congo when he 20 years old.

“We left the Congo for school and then there was a war in 1996. So I moved here,” he said.

Mumba also left behind his mother. He said between the war in Congo and lack of money, he never went back.

“Finally we are stable and I can take care of our family. So I said, ‘Okay, you need to come. It’s time for you to come now,” Mumba said.

Mumba said his mother has seen her two grandchildren through Facetime, but this is the first time she’s meeting 9-year-old Amiri and 7-year-old Aliyah in person. It’s also her first time visiting the United States.

Although the children can’t chat up grandma in French, Mumba said they have one month to catch on to the language.

“Like, right now I don’t even recognize that she’s here,” Mumba said. “It’s amazing. It seems like the first time she took me to the airport when I left Congo.”