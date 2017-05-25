May 25th Morning Rush: High fire danger threat due to strong southwest winds throughout NM

1.Lawmakers are preparing to reconvene at the Roundhouse for day two of the special session. Two bills that passed both chambers head to the governor’s desk for approval. One restores funding for higher education, the other transfers millions from infrastructure projects to help fill the budget shortfall. Thursday lawmakers could wrap things up but first, they’re looking at possible tax increases and tax policy changes that they’re hoping the governor will sign.

2. A calm and mild start to the day with morning temperatures in the 40s, 50s and 60s across the state.

3. Two more people are under arrest this morning in the United Kingdom as authorities continue trying to track down accomplices of the suspected Manchester arena bomber. That brings the total number to eight in custody including Salman Abedi’s brother. Investigators are still trying to figure out whether Abedi was part of a wider terror network and who constructed the bomb he used to kill 22 innocent concert-goers Monday at an Ariana Grande concert.

4. University of New Mexico graduate students will see a spike in tuition. In a board meeting, the regents approved a four percent tuition increase, and an $18 per credit hour increase for some courses. The plan includes an additional $100 a semester in fees for all students.

5. If you plan to spend your holiday weekend at Elephant Butte you’ll have a lot of company. Park officials expect 100,000 visitors, which is 20,000 more people than last year. Right now the lake is 14 feet higher than it was last year at this time. Due to the runoff from a very good winter, Elephant Butte is at the fullest it has been since 2008. Park officials say people who parked their RV’s there early could find their trailers close to the water or even in it.

The Morning’s Top Stories