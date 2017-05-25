One more warm dry day before the weather starts to change over the weekend. Tomorrow highs will top out in the mid to high 80s with sunny skies. Over the weekend a cold front pushing into the east will increase the chance of showers there and producing the chance of a spot shower in Albuquerque on Sunday. Chance for rain ramps up even more next week. A low pressure system will pump moisture into the state through most of next week.
Mark’s Thursday Evening Forecast
