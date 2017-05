SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A jury has convicted a man of touching two boys at a Santa Fe city pool.

It happened in 2015 at the Fort Marcy Complex.

The boys, who were 11 and 12 at the time, say 71-year-old Eric Knee walked into their shower stalls in the men’s locker room and assaulted them.

Wednesday, jurors found Knee guilty of two counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor.

It was his second trial after the first ended in a mistrial last year.

Knee faces up to 30 years in prison.