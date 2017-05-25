Los Rancho’s gears up for 25th Growers Market season

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE)– For over two decades one local organization has been making it easy for the community to eat local produce.

Now in its 25th season, the Los Rancho’s Growers Market is back helping small-scale farmers and keeping agriculture in the valley.

Available now are assorted greens, green garlic and scapes, fresh herbs, carrots, beets, radishes, turnips, spring onions, cherries, strawberries, snow peas, eggs, plant starts, pastries, breads, green smoothies, NM grass-fed beef, salmon, jellies, honey, frozen custards, pastas, breakfast burritos, posole, house plants, flowers, live music, and various arts & crafts.

The season begins Saturday, May 27 at 7 a.m. and lasts until noon. In the event of weather, the market will be held in the community barn found adjacent to the tennis court parking lot.

The event will be held every Saturday from May until November and there is no charge to attend.

For more information on the market, visit the Los Rancho’s Growers Market website.