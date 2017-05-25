Lobos start defense of MW Tournament baseball title against Nevada

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The same two teams decided the Mountain West Tournament Champion in 2016. Regular season conference champ New Mexico and Nevada met in the first round of this year’s double elimination tournament of four teams. The Lobos started slow but, defeated Nevada 7-2.

The Wolfpack took a 2-0 lead into the 4th inning only to see the Lobos score three runs and take a 3-2 advantage. The Lobos added another run in the 5th inning and 3 more in the 7th to take the win. Three Lobos were responsible for six runs. Carl Stajduhar, Danny Collier and Hayden Schilling each drove in two runs. Lobo pitcher Tyler Stevens tossed a complete game, allowing only two runs on 7 hits while striking out 8.

The Lobos will play San Diego State Friday at 7pm in their second game of the tournament. The Aztecs defeated Fresno State 18-10 Thursday. Fresno State will meet Nevada at 3pm Friday at Santa Ana Star Field.