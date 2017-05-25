Legislators expected to talk taxes at special session

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lawmakers are set to hear two bills in the roundhouse in what will be the second day of the legislature’s special session after two budget bills passed Wednesday.

When this is all over the governor may have four bills on her desk if these two make it through the chambers Thursday.

Both bills include tax increases and tax policy changes.

Right now Gov. Martinez has three days to sign the bills put on her desk from Wednesday.

Those bills restore funding to colleges and universities and to the legislature.

Restoring higher education funding was at the top of Gov. Martinez’s agenda when she called for a special session after she cut all of it completely with a line item veto.

The governor said she’d veto any tax increases and the first plan had $350 million worth of hikes.

This time Democrats say they’re transferring nearly $20 million that would’ve been used for infrastructure projects to the general fund as a compromise.

If all goes as planned legislators could wrap up this special session Thursday.

Each day it costs about $50,000 to hold the special session.

At the start of the session, Democrats tried to override the governor’s budget vetoes but failed in both chambers.