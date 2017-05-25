Kristen’s Thursday Morning Forecast

THURSDAY: A calm and mild start to the day with morning temperatures in the 40s, 50s and 60s across the state. Big story today will be the increased fire threat due to strong southwest winds 20-30mph and low humidity <10%. A RED FLAG WARNING is in effect from 11AM-9PM for most of the state. On top of that, a WIND ADVISORY is in place from 12PM-9PM for the western 2/3rds of NM. Temperatures will soar well above average late day – expect widespread 70s, 80s and 90s (even low 100s across the far Southeast Plains!)

FRIDAY: A slightly dip in the temperatures will leave afternoon highs a bit more comfortable – the Albuquerque-metro area can expect highs in the mid- to upper 80s. Winds will be noticeable… but not quite as strong as what’s on tap Thursday. No significant rain or thunderstorm chances in the forecast.

WEEKEND: A strong backdoor cold front dipping into northeast NM will help trigger a handful of showers and storms over the Northern Mountains and Northeast Plains. Temperatures will continue to slide with afternoon highs in the low to mid-80s across the Rio Grande Valley.