John’s Thursday Afternoon Forecast

It’s going to be a hot end to the week with the warmest air of the season in place. Afternoon highs will hit near 90° in Albuquerque, and the triple digits across the southeast. A cold front will help reintroduce moisture into the northeast on Saturday. Some of that moisture will squeeze into Albuquerque on Sunday, leading to a shot at a spot storm or two. The increase in moisture will also help pull temperatures back.

Even more moisture will work into the state early next week as a storm system sets up to the west. This will pull even more moisture into the state, giving New Mexico a better shot at showers and storms as a whole. The storm may sit there pulling in moisture through Wednesday or Thursday of next week.