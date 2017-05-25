Indy 500: The coveted Borg-Warner Trophy

The Indianapolis 500 is Sunday, May 28, 2017, and the Speedway Spectacular is taking a look at what makes the Indy 500 so unique.

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum houses one of the world’s largest auto racing collections.

It is also home for the coveted Borg-Warner Trophy. Win the Indy 500 and you join an elite group of champions forever immortalized in silver.

But look close you will see a unique 24-karat gold portrait of the late Speedway owner Tony Hulman Jr. His likeness was added in 1987.

