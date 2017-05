The Indianapolis 500 is Sunday, May 28, 2017, and the Speedway Spectacular is taking a look at what makes the Indy 500 so unique.

Speedway’s Main Street is just steps away from the track and there you’ll find food and fun and Sarah Fisher’s Indoor Karting Center.

At Sarah’s you can experience racing first hand and honor the traditions of the Indianapolis 500.

Once you leave the speedway you can race go-karts and enjoy food at the 1911 Grill.

