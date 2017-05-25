Indy 500: Mario Andretti

The Indianapolis 500 is Sunday, May 28, 2017, and the Speedway Spectacular is taking a look at what makes the Indy 500 so unique.

Mario Andretti is still a fan favorite. He now a drives for The Indy Racing Experience. It’s a unique perspective on the track.

“This is probably the best way to expose our sport,” Andretti said. “People come away and the usual comment is you know I have a whole new appreciate for what these guys are doing out there. And I love that.”

