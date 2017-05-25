Indy 500: Jim Nabors

The Indianapolis 500 is Sunday, May 28, 2017, and the Speedway Spectacular is taking a look at what makes the Indy 500 so unique.

Jim Nabors sang Back Home Again in Indiana here at the Indianapolis 500 for the last time in 2014 and fans still asking when is he returning.

It closed a chapter of racing history that started in 1972. He was there nearly every year for over four decades yet he was never paid for singing at the Speedway and he never asked to be. He now makes his home in Hawaii.

