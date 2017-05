The Indianapolis 500 is Sunday, May 28, 2017, and the Speedway Spectacular is taking a look at what makes the Indy 500 so unique.

For some fans, food is just as important as the cars. One local favorite has been dubbed Indy’s oldest and finest drive-in, The Mug ‘n’ Bun. They have been serving up their famous tenderloins and onion rings to celebrities and fans for more than 50 years.

Check out more Indy 500 specials below: