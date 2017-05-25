Indy 500: Al Unser

The Indianapolis 500 is Sunday, May 28, 2017. Here is a look at some New Mexico natives and their role in Indianapolis 500 history.

“Al” Unser is a racing legend. He won the big race four times, only two other men have done that. He is one of five men to win the race in consecutive years. The Albuquerque native began racing at the age of 18, and won his last big race in 1987 at the age of 48.

Al Unser and family own and operate the Unser Racing Museum on Montano.

Check out more Indy 500 specials below: