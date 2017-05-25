Indy 500: “Al” Unser Jr.

The Indianapolis 500 is Sunday, May 28, 2017. Here is a look at some New Mexico natives and their role in Indianapolis 500 history.

“Al” Unser Jr. nicknamed “Little Al” was born into a racing family in Albuquerque. He is the son of Al Unser and the nephew of Bobby Unser, all three have won the big race. Little Al won the big race twice. His career ended with 34 Indy series wins and two championships and in the late 80s and early 90s no one had a bigger fan following than “Al” Unser Jr.

Check out more Indy 500 specials below: