Indy 500: AJ Foyt

The Indianapolis 500 is Sunday, May 28, 2017, and the Speedway Spectacular is taking a look at what makes the Indy 500 so unique.

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum is the home of a must see AJ Foyt classic.

“1958, that’s AJ Foyt as a Rookie driving in the Indianapolis 500, said Race Historian Donald Davidson. “It’s a Kuzma Roadster. The drive shaft runs straight along the driver’s left hip and the driver could sit down low and it was built that way because it was 800 all left-hand turns.”

