For The Family: Best Buys For Memorial Weekend

Getting your backyard BBQ ready for Memorial Day and those summer pool parties can be easy with these three products.

Duracell Lighting Solar LED Pathway Lights increase home security, transform the look of your front and/or backyard, save energy and decrease utility costs over time.

Kenyon has all the tools needed for the perfect Memorial Day BBQ from its smokeless and flameless premium grills and accessories to its unique, easy-to-follow recipes developed by a grilling expert.

Urban Accents is Your Culinary Wingman™ with creatively spiced seasonings and mixes that promise both novices and foodies easy access to brag-worthy culinary creations.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living