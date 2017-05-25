Feds, New Mexico farm reach deal on discrimination case

DEMING, N.M. (AP) – Federal officials say they have reached an agreement with a New Mexico onion farm accused of discrimination.

The U.S. Justice Department announced Wednesday it had entered a settlement with Carrillo Farm Labor in Deming, New Mexico, for giving special preference to foreign visa workers.

Justice Department investigators say Carrillo Farm denied U.S. citizens employment in 2016 because it wanted to hire temporary foreign workers under the H-2A visa program.

The settlement agreement requires Carrillo Farm to pay civil penalties and undergo department-provided training on the anti-discrimination rules.

The Deming farm also must comply with departmental monitoring and reporting requirements.