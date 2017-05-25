FBI seeking information about decades-old missing child case

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s National Missing Children’s Day, and the FBI in Albuquerque is looking for information about a case more than three decades old.

Authorities say 9-year-old Anthonette Cayedito was last seen insider her family’s home in Gallup in April of 1986.

Today, shew would be 36 years old.

Officials say Missing Children’s Day serves as a reminder to continue efforts to reunite missing children with their families.

They’re asking anyone with information on Anthonette or any missing children to contact the FBI.