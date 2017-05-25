Dangerous metal posts left in sidewalk at Albuquerque bus stop

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sticking inches out of the sidewalk is the stump of a bike lane sign, sharp and jagged, along with the screw from a bus stop bench. They’re all that’s left after a crash.

“It’s a hazard,” said a man riding his skateboard along Wyoming near the Osuna intersection.

Just days ago, someone posted about the issue to the City of Albuquerque’s 311 App with the headline, “Danger in the Middle of Sidewalk!”

He shared a picture of the issue, circling the two metal pieces sticking out of the sidewalk. He then shared a picture of his injury, underneath his torn sneaker.

KRQE News 13 pulled up the Google Streetscape image from July 2016, showing the bus stop bench and the bike sign. However, both the bench and sign are now gone, meaning this could have happened anytime over the past 10 months.

“We did not know about it,” said Rick DeReyes with ABQ RIDE.

DeReyes said ABQ RIDE didn’t know about the dangerous mess until KRQE News 13 asked about it.

“We’re grateful that anybody would point it out, since nobody called us,” he said.

Pedestrians aren’t happy with the way the city left the sidewalk.

“It would literally take five minutes to cut it at the base, so what’s taking so long?” said that skateboarder.

Yet, DeReyes said they never got an alert from the Albuquerque Police Department that a crash wiped out their bus stop. They also weren’t alerted after the 311 post from a few days ago.

So, ABQ RIDE immediately got crews working on it Thursday afternoon.

APD said there are a lot of crashes at the Wyoming and Osuna intersection, with 10 happening in just the last three months alone.

“There’s the possibility now that we may have to after 10 accidents, we may have to relocate the stop,” said DeReyes.

Crews were able to take out the metal stumps and they are now level with the rest of the sidewalk. A spokesperson for Municipal Development also said their office was never notified that a bike lane sign was destroyed.