Cultural Atlas: Aqui Estamos: The Heart Of Arte!

The National Hispanic Cultural Center’s permanent collection of artwork is as diverse as the population it represents. The art is on display at the recently revamped ‘Aqui Estamos: The Heart of Arte!’ The exhibition is the first gallery of the Art Museum and presents a circulating exhibition of artwork from the permanent collection.

The National Hispanic Cultural Center is located at 1701 4th Street SW in Albuquerque.

For more information, visit their website.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living, segment paid by New Mexico Department of Cultural Affairs