Community Calendar: Party on Patio At Pueblo Harvest Cafe

Ernest Nunez, General Manager of Pueblo Harvest Café, in the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center, joined New Mexico Living to invite us to Party on the Patio.

Beginning this weekend you can enjoy the open air patio, expansive view of the Sandias, handcrafted cocktails with indigenous ingredients, local music, dancing, a family friendly atmosphere and food on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. The Pueblo Harvest Cafe is located on 12th Street just north of I-40.

For complete information on this summers events, visit their website.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living, segment paid by Indian Pueblo Cultural Center