City, county officials kick off ‘Ditch the Ditch’ campaign

By Published: Updated:
Swimming pool
Swimming pool (KRQE File Image)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – City and county officials are using an incentive to prevent kids from playing in arroyos this summer.

Thursday, they launched this year’s swim-and-play pass, which allows kids 17 and under to swim for free at 18 pools across Albuquerque.

First responders say they could be life saving during monsoon season.

“Along with staying out of the ditches, we want kids to stay out of the arroyos as well, because those flash floods are one of our biggest natural hazards in the city,” said Albuquerque Fire Department Chief David Downey.

Passes are available starting Thursday.

You can get them at any Albuquerque or Bernalillo County fire station until they run out.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s