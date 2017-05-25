City, county officials kick off ‘Ditch the Ditch’ campaign

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – City and county officials are using an incentive to prevent kids from playing in arroyos this summer.

Thursday, they launched this year’s swim-and-play pass, which allows kids 17 and under to swim for free at 18 pools across Albuquerque.

First responders say they could be life saving during monsoon season.

“Along with staying out of the ditches, we want kids to stay out of the arroyos as well, because those flash floods are one of our biggest natural hazards in the city,” said Albuquerque Fire Department Chief David Downey.

Passes are available starting Thursday.

You can get them at any Albuquerque or Bernalillo County fire station until they run out.