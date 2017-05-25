Birmingham MW Baseball Coach of the Year/Zoellner Co-Player of the Year

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Ray Birmingham is the Mountain West Baseball Coach of the Year. It’s the third time for the Lobo skipper.

Birmingham led the Lobos to their fourth regular season title this year. The Lobos have also won three of the last six Mountain West Tournament titles under Birmingham.

Lobo senior first baseman Jack Zoellner is the Tony Gywnn Co-Player of the Year. Zoellner shares the award with San Diego State shortstop Danny Sheehan.

Zoellner had his season cut short down the stretch after suffering a broken hand. Zoellner finished second in the league in batting with an average of .447.

Zoellner’s Lobo teammate and last year’s Player of the Year, Carl Stajduhar, was named to the All Mountain West 1st.

Joining the Lobo junior third baseman on the first team is teammates Zoellner and sophomore outfielder Jared Mang. Lobo pitchers Tyler Stephens and Johnathan Tripp were named to the All Mountain West 2nd team.