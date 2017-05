ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new organization has been launched.

The Albuquerque Police Officers Association announced the new charitable organization Thursday.

Officers from around the city accepted the first donation checks to start up the Albuquerque Police Foundation in an effort to help officers and their families when injured or killed in the line of duty.

AT&T and the New Mexico Contractors Union presented the first two checks at $5,000 each.

If you’re interested in donating, click here.