ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A suspected car thief was caught on the University of New Mexico campus Wednesday.

UNM Police say 37-year-old Samuel Aragon held a driver at knife point at the UNM Hospital parking structure, but was not able to take the car.

Shortly after, police say Aragon stole a construction vehicle and trailer at the duck pond and collided with a UNM employee’s car, injuring that employee.

Aragon fled on foot, but was quickly caught.