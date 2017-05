SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The federally funded labs and facilities in New Mexico could soon receive more funding if President Trump’s proposed budget goes through.

The president’s proposing an increase of more than $300 million in federal funding for 2018.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports the budget is specifically looking to reallocate where the money at Los Alamos is spent.

More money would go towards programs aimed at nuclear weapons and less on renewable energy programs.