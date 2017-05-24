Trial begins for man accused of touching boys at Santa Fe pool

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man accused of touching two boys at a Santa Fe city pool is on trial for a second time.

Eric Knee, 71, is charged with criminal sexual contact of a minor.

The alleged incident happened in 2015 at the Fort Marcy Rec Complex.

According to court documents, the boys, who were 11 and 12 at the time, say Knee walked into their shower stalls in the men’s locker room and assaulted them.

The criminal complaint says both boys were shaken and one was crying when they left the locker room.

Knee’s first trial ended in a mistrial last year.

If convicted, he faces up to 30 years in prison.