ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man charged for crimes linked to a deadly game of beer pong is expected to learn his sentence Wednesday.

Jack Trujillo, who is 22-years-old is connected to a double shooting in the South Valley that left one dead and another man critically injured in 2015.

It happened after an argument over a game of beer pong.

Esias Madrid, 18, was also arrested and charged in this case.

He’s due in court to learn his sentence at 2 p.m.