ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state is preparing to honor three law enforcement officers who lost their lives in the line of duty.

Officials from around New Mexico will gather with their families at the annual “New Mexico Law Enforcement Memorial.”

Among those who they’re honoring Hatch Police Officer Jose Chavez, Alamogordo Police Officer Clint Corvinus and Valencia County Sheriff’s Deputy Ryan Thomas.

All of them lost their lives within the last year and will be honored in Santa Fe Wednesday.