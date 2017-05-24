State honors three fallen officers at New Mexico Law Enforcement Memorial

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state is honoring the three New Mexico law enforcement officers who lost their lives in the line of duty this year.

Governor Martinez and officials from across the state gathered with their families at the annual “New Mexico Law Enforcement Memorial.”

Among them was Hatch Police Officer Jose Chavez who was shot and killed during a traffic stop, Alamogordo Police Officer Clint Corvinus who was killed while trying to take down a wanted felon and Valencia County Sheriff’s Deputy Ryan Thomas who died in a rollover crash on his way to a call.

Gov. Martinez spoke about the sacrifice the men made. “Three men, who gave their lives, literally gave their lives to protect our safety and defend our freedom,” Martinez said.

All of the officer’s names have been added to the Department of Public Safety Memorial in Santa Fe.