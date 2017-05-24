Special Session aims to solve state’s budget crisis

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The legislature is set to meet in a special session and there are nine items on the governor’s agenda and one main purpose to solve the state’s budget crisis.

In just hours from now, legislators will head back to Santa Fe, more than two months after the close of the regular session.

At the top of their list, restoring vetoed funding for colleges and universities.

Governor Martinez vetoed all funding for higher education and proposed her own solutions, which would require tax reforms.

Martinez is a proponent of government belt tightening and doing away with tax breaks.

Democratic leaders have said, they don’t plan on voting on a major tax reform proposal.

House speaker Brian Egolf said it’s been too long with no final bill to review.

Some lawmakers are, however, looking to overhaul some taxes on sales and services.

They’ve also tossed around ideas like holding off on infrastructure projects in order to boost finances.

Martinez has repeatedly stressed any budget plan with tax hikes, won’t fly.

This is why she nixed the last one.

While Gov. Martinez says there are other ways, many lawmakers say those tax and fee increases are necessary.

The special session begins Wednesday at noon and is only scheduled for one day.

