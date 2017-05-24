Silver City man accused of domestic abuse in vehicle crash

SILVER CITY, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico State Police say a Silver City man has been arrested in a domestic dispute.

They say 40-year-old Michael Aguirre was taken into custody Monday after a vehicle crash on State Road 90 in Grant County.

State Police say Aguirre allegedly caused the crash by deliberately forcing another vehicle off the road.

He then allegedly threatened the passengers in the other vehicle, who are family members.

State Police say Aguirre tried to gain access to the vehicle with knife and then fled the scene on foot.

He was found hiding under a bush by Silver City police.

Aguirre is being held on suspicion of 20 counts of aggravated battery on a household member, three counts of child abuse plus aggravated DWI, possession of a controlled substance and aggravated stalking.