SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new development set to go up next to the Loretto Chapel in Santa Fe has been given the okay.

The four-story retail and residential building had been denied because the city and nearby residents complained the building was too tall.

Last month the city gave the project conditional approval as long as two portions of the building were redesigned.

Tuesday night the Historic District Review Board voted 5 to 1 to give it the green light.