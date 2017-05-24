Rio Rancho improving neighborhood streets

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE)- Rio Rancho residents are likely to see crews out repairing neighborhood streets throughout the city.

It’s part of a project aimed at extending the life of the roads to give drivers a smoother commute.

Officials say 22 miles of neighborhood streets throughout the city are in the process of being repaired. This as crews continue with crack patch and filling work in hopes of preventing the need for major roadwork projects in the future.

City Councilor Cheryl Everett says roads have always been a concern for residents. She says she and the rest of the city councilors listened to those concerns but the problem was finding the money.

Now, nearly $900,000 is going towards equipment and materials for the Neighborhood Streets Improvement Project. That money is coming from a resolution passed last year stating that if there is leftover money at the end of the fiscal year, that money will go towards fixing local roads.

“Through cost savings and strategic allocation of funds, we were able to do the jobs that we had budgeted under budget. With that leftover, we decided to dedicate it not just now but in coming years,” Everett said.

Officials say they are trying to become more efficient by using their own street crews rather than hiring an outside contractor so that they can do more with less.

Each city council district will be getting a few miles of work done.

Going forward, officials plan to develop a new list of streets to do another 22 miles of work.

This will be based on road rating, traffic, wear and tear, and feedback from residents.

Officials say the road work is expected to be complete in October.

No streets will be closed during this time.

See if your street is on the list, click here: