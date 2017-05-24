Parks and Recreation gearing up for Tennis Summer Programs

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE)– With Summer approaching it’s a great time to get the kiddos ready to get active and one organization has a great idea to keep the kids active.

Parks and Recreation are offering tennis lessons for those ages five all the way up to adults with six-week programs offered to those from ages 7-14.

Summer registration is already underway and is set to take place at the Jerry Cline Tennis Center, Sierra Vista, and Arroyo del Oso courts.

A variety of skill levels are welcome and the program also offers wheelchair tennis at the Jerry Cline courts.

Various times, dates and costs depend on the program.

For more information on times and programs, visit the Parks and Recreation website.