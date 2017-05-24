New study says alcohol can increase risk of breast cancer

By Published:
Making Strides against breast cancer

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new report says even a little alcohol can increase the risk of breast cancer.

The American Institute for Cancer Research reviewed data on more than $12 million women around the world and found that just one small glass of alcohol every day is associated with an increased risk of breast cancer.

On the positive side, exercise can reduce the risk of breast cancer by 10 to 17  percent

While the study shows alcohol increases the risk of breast cancer, other studies show in moderation it may decrease the risk of heart disease.

