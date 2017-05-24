Mom drives ‘Caravan to Catch a Killer’ through Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – She calls it the “Caravan to Catch a Killer.”

A mother is driving through New Mexico on a mission to find the man who killed her daughter nearly 13 years ago.

Maggie Zingman said she has traveled 168,000 miles through 48 states for moments like this.

“I just wanted to be able to drop the flyers off,” Zingman said during a quick visit to the Albuquerque Police Department on Wednesday afternoon.

It was a chance to spread the word about her daughter.

“She was buried on her birthday, October 4, 2004,” Zingman said.

Brittany Philips would have been 19 years old.

Days before that birthday, however, her mom said she learned that someone had broken into Brittany’s apartment in Tulsa, Oklahoma, raped and killed her.

“For two days, I couldn’t get a hold of her, and I thought she’s at the junior college, she’s at late classes,” Zingman said.

Brittany had been dead for three days before her body was discovered.

“She’s such a passionate young woman, and I miss her everyday.”

Her mom said she was a chemistry major and wanted to go into cancer research.

Zingman is still seeking justice for her daughter.

When there wasn’t a DNA match for the killer in Oklahoma, Zingman hit the road in a car you can’t miss. It’s plastered with pictures of her daughter and details of the murder.

She drives cross-country to find a DNA match, stopping in places like New Mexico.

“New Mexico was one of the first states to take DNA at arrest,” Zingman said. “That means they have a much larger pool of people they’ve caught and that are in custody.”

Along the way, she’s sharing Brittany’s story.

Each place she goes, she tries to pass out flyers to spread the word about Brittany.

Over the last three days, she’s given out a couple hundred just in New Mexico.

“I’m a mother, you know, so millions of people have seen my daughter’s picture and that warms my heart,” Zingman said.

She said she’s been taking time off work each year to travel for the last 10 years in that “Caravan to Catch a Killer.”

She is expecting to be in New Mexico for another day or two before heading to Arizona.