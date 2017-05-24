May 24th Morning Rush: Authorities arrest three suspects connected to Manchester concert bombing

1. The memorial for the victims of the Manchester concert bombing continues to grow with flowers and cards reading unity. A total of 22 people were killed and among them an eight-year-old, a 15-year-old who was celebrating a friend’s birthday and an 18-year-old super fan of Ariana Grande.

2. Authorities are working fast to find out if the Manchester bomber had any other accomplices. Three more people have been arrested for the blast that killed 22 people and left more than 50 others injured. The terror blast happened at an Ariana Grande concert Monday night. Officials are also now naming the main suspect, 22-year-old Salman Abedi who died in the bombing. Authorities say the British man of Libyan descent used a home-made device packed with nails to target teens at the Ariana Grande concert.

3. A cool and calm start to the day with morning temperatures in the 30s, 40s and 50s under a clear sky.

4. The special session starts Wednesday at noon as lawmakers convene in hopes of working out the state budget. The governor called the special session earlier this month after she vetoed the budget approved by lawmakers in the legislative session because of tax hikes. She had also vetoed higher education funding. In addition to those issues, the governor has added a tax reform proposal to the special session.

5. A young woman moving on to high school is likely still talking about a big surprise from her hero at her eighth-grade promotion ceremony. In 2010 Eloisa Lucero was revived by Farmington Police Officer Jared Stock after he performed the Heimlich maneuver on her when she stopped breathing. This week Stock surprised her at her ceremony.

