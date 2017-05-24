High pressure will continue to push temperatures to their warmest levels of the season on Thursday. Albuquerque will top out around 90° while southeastern New Mexico will eclipse 100°. Friday will be warm and largely dry with high fire danger. Then by the weekend the chance for showers starts to increase across the east. By early next week there’s a good chance at a wider area of the state getting wet.
Mark’s Wednesday Evening Forecast
Mark’s Wednesday Evening Forecast x
Latest Galleries
-
Inmate Craftsmanship and Trade Fair
-
Roswell Murder Investigation
-
Mugshot Gallery: February 2017
-
Gallery: Trump defends travel ban, questions judges
-
Gallery: Louisiana tornado survivors live to tell their tales
-
Gallery: Somalia’s presidential election heads into second round
-
Gallery: Somalia’s presidential election heads into second round
-
Gallery: Tornadoes slam southeast Louisiana, injuring dozens
-
Gallery: Syrian man leads Pledge of Allegiance at citizenship event
-
Gallery: Somalia’s presidential election heads into second round