High pressure will continue to push temperatures to their warmest levels of the season on Thursday. Albuquerque will top out around 90° while southeastern New Mexico will eclipse 100°. Friday will be warm and largely dry with high fire danger. Then by the weekend the chance for showers starts to increase across the east. By early next week there’s a good chance at a wider area of the state getting wet.

Mark’s Wednesday Evening Forecast View as list View as gallery Open Gallery