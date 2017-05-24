Man who stole money from New Mexico pueblo gets 3 months in prison

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man who stole a lot of money from a New Mexico pueblo is going to federal prison.

Marshall Cheromiah was the focus of a KRQE News 13 Special Assignment back in 2014.

He was an assistant manager at a gas station on the Laguna Pueblo and had the keys to the ATM machine.

He was caught on camera stealing cash, then using that cash to gamble, pay off loans for friends and take trips.

Cheromiah was suspected of taking $1 million, but pleaded guilty earlier this year to embezzling about $49,000.

He was sentenced Tuesday to three months in prison.

 

