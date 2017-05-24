Los Alamos Animal Control searching for owner of dogs that attacked small dog

By Published: Updated:
Cop Lights

LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Los Alamos Animal Control is looking for a dog owner who saw her dogs attack another and did nothing.

It happened on Monday morning on Rim Trail. The victim says the two dogs, which appeared to be black Lab mixes, were walking off leash when they attacked her small dog that was leashed.

The dog did require medical attention.

The victim says the other owner wouldn’t provide her name or phone number.

Animal Control is now looking for her. She is described as being between 30 and 40 years old with short dark hair and fair skin.

If you know who she is, call Los Alamos Dispatch.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s