Los Alamos Animal Control searching for owner of dogs that attacked small dog

LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Los Alamos Animal Control is looking for a dog owner who saw her dogs attack another and did nothing.

It happened on Monday morning on Rim Trail. The victim says the two dogs, which appeared to be black Lab mixes, were walking off leash when they attacked her small dog that was leashed.

The dog did require medical attention.

The victim says the other owner wouldn’t provide her name or phone number.

Animal Control is now looking for her. She is described as being between 30 and 40 years old with short dark hair and fair skin.

If you know who she is, call Los Alamos Dispatch.