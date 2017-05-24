Local company launches campaign promoting NATO

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local company is working to change the world’s view about NATO.

Wednesday, President Trump landed in Brussels to meet with NATO, a group of allies he has publicly said has not paid their fair share of military spending.

Doug Turner’s marketing company, Agenda, just rolled out a new campaign, “We Are NATO.” It’s the first NATO-branded campaign in nearly a decade.

“Explaining to people in member countries sort of the breadth and scope of what the alliance does is the goal here,” Turner said.

The campaign will be seen in all 28 member countries.

