Kristen’s Wednesday Morning Forecast

WEDNESDAY: A cool and calm start to the day with morning temperatures in the 30s, 40s and 50s under a clear sky. High pressure sliding overhead will blanket the state with sunshine and propel temperatures well above average statewide. Expect afternoon highs to top out in the 60s, 70s and 80s north of I-40… with widespread 80s and 90s expected farther south. There are no significant rain or thunderstorm chances in today’s forecast, however, breezy to windy conditions will return this afternoon.

THURSDAY: Even warmer! Many of us are set to see some of the warmest temperatures we’ve seen thus far this year – expect widespread 70s, 80s and 90s (even triple digit heat expected for the Southeast Plains!) Expect dry skies and plenty of sunshine. Strong winds (+20mph) and low humidity will increase fire danger across central and southern NM – a Fire Weather Watch is in place for Thursday afternoon.

FRIDAY: Temperatures will cool just slightly compared to midweek… but even with a slight dip, afternoon highs will remain comfortable (widespread 70s, 80s and 90s). Breezy to windy conditions will stick around for another day with no significant rain chances to mention of just yet.