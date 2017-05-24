John’s Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

The warm up begins across New Mexico! As a ridge of high pressure builds in this afternoon, expect plenty of sunshine and temperatures running 10° – 20° warmer than Tuesday. The ridge slides east on Thursday, allowing for temperatures to soar well above average under a southwesterly flow. Albuquerque will be near 90°, while the southeast will touch 100° in a few areas.

A back door cold front will help fire a few showers and storms northeast over the weekend. A more prominent pattern change will allow for more moisture into the state next week.