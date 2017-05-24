In The Kitchen: Healthy Summer Grilling With La Montanita Co-op

Dr. Lori Eanes from One to One Health and here on behalf of La Montanita Co-op, joined New Mexico Living to talk about grilling safe and the great deals you can find at the Co-op.

Dr. Lori says that the best and most healthy way to cook is to “hold the flames!” By turning the heat down you will be cooking in a much better way. Also, the La Montanita Co-op has some great deals this month to make your backyard barbecue a success.

For more, visit their website.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living, segment paid by La Montanita Co-op