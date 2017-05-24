House panel votes to reinstate education funds

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) – Legislation that reinstates funding for New Mexico’s universities and colleges as well as the Legislature itself has cleared its first hurdle.

Members of the House Appropriations Committee voted mostly along party lines in favor of restoring some $765 million in funding that was vetoed by Gov. Susana Martinez as part of a budget dispute following the regular legislative session earlier this year.

Restoration of the funding for the upcoming fiscal year is partly dependent on approval of a separate measure that aims to raise revenues by closing tax loopholes and instating new taxes for online purchases.

Another House committee endorsed that bill on Wednesday as lawmakers kicked off a special session focused on resolving a state budget crisis.