Feeling Fit: Summer Dance Camps At Bernco

Chamar Garrison, Teen Program Coordinator from Bernalillo County, joined New Mexico Living to talk about summer dance camps for your kids.

The camps are being held May 30 through June 2 at the Raymond G. Sanchez Community Center. Youth Beat which designed for kids ages K-5 runs from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Dance it Up is for the middle and high school students as well as solo dancers, have a camp from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

To register and for more information, visit their website.

