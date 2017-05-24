FBI confirms raid, investigation into Tax and Revenue Department employee

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI raided the state Tax and Revenue Department as part of an ongoing investigation into a state employee.

The department confirmed an employee is on paid administrative leave Wednesday night but would not say why.

They say the employee has worked there for 11 years. The U.S. Attorney’s Office is also not commenting about its investigation.

The department has been plagued with problems, including the resignation of its secretary, Demesia Padilla, in December after she was accused of embezzlement and tax evasion.